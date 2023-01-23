5NEWS Daily Headlines

Check out today's headlines: Heavy snow expected on Tuesday, new details on human remains found in Fayetteville and possible Bentonville bus route revisions.

ARKANSAS, USA — Check out your top headlines for local news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023:

Seasonal and sunny Monday ahead of our next storm system. Showers Tuesday will transition to a heavy snow by Tuesday night, leading to travel impacts.

Jennifer Hay says she received results identifying the remains as those of her son on Friday, Jan. 20.

During a board work session last week, the director of transportation pitched the idea of removing routes to avoid more cancelations and delays.

The University of Arkansas' Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program announced its third cohort of startups. It's picked 6 companies to help them scale globally.

