Crowd holds crawfish boil in Fayetteville despite social distancing guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police responded to a complaint on Friday (Apr. 10) about a large gathering not following the social distancing guidelines at The Cottages on Hollywood in Fayetteville. 

When police arrived, approximately 20 people were engaged in a crawfish boil. Police issued them a warning in regards to social distancing and the group complied.

Police did not receive any further calls afterward.

These are student-living apartments, at this time it’s unclear if the people at the party were students, but the U of A did release a statement saying: 

"This was neither university-organized nor on campus. We take these values 

and our student code of conduct seriously and are working with city and other authorities to look into the situation".