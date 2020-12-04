Crowd holds crawfish boil in Fayetteville despite social distancing guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police responded to a complaint on Friday (Apr. 10) about a large gathering not following the social distancing guidelines at The Cottages on Hollywood in Fayetteville.
When police arrived, approximately 20 people were engaged in a crawfish boil. Police issued them a warning in regards to social distancing and the group complied.
Police did not receive any further calls afterward.
These are student-living apartments, at this time it’s unclear if the people at the party were students, but the U of A did release a statement saying:
"This was neither university-organized nor on campus. We take these values
and our student code of conduct seriously and are working with city and other authorities to look into the situation".