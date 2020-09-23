Yell County searching for homicide suspect, possibly headed to California

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff's Department, Danville Police Department and Arkansas State Police are seeking the whereabouts of 42-year-old Carlos Lopez Pacheco.
He is wanted for a connection with a homicide which occurred in Danville, Ark. on Sept. 22. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and may have already left the area, possibly headed to California.
Pacheco's clothing or vehicle description are unknown.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Yell County Sheriff's Department at 479-495-4881 or 479-495-TIPS(8477).