x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Yell County searching for homicide suspect, possibly headed to California

Yell County Sheriff's Department is seeking the whereabouts of a 42-year-old homicide suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff's Department, Danville Police Department and Arkansas State Police are seeking the whereabouts of 42-year-old Carlos Lopez Pacheco.

He is wanted for a connection with a homicide which occurred in Danville, Ark. on Sept. 22. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and may have already left the area, possibly headed to California. 

Pacheco's clothing or vehicle description are unknown.

WANTED: The Yell County Sheriff's Department, Danville Police Department and Arkansas State Police are seeking the...

Posted by Yell County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Yell County Sheriff's Department at 479-495-4881 or 479-495-TIPS(8477). 

Related Articles