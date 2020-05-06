Yell County deputies searching for male suspect after homicide in Centerville

The Yell County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of David 41-year-old Shaun White.

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of 41-year-old David Shaun White, who is a suspect in a homicide which is believed to have occurred on Wednesday, June 3, near Centerville, Ark.

White may be driving a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon with Arkansas licenses plate 564YGD.

White is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.