crime

Yell County deputies searching for male suspect after homicide in Centerville

The Yell County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of David 41-year-old Shaun White.

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of 41-year-old David Shaun White, who is a suspect in a homicide which is believed to have occurred on Wednesday, June 3, near Centerville, Ark.

White may be driving a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon with Arkansas licenses plate 564YGD.

White is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Yell County Sheriff’s Department at 479-495-4881 or their local law enforcement.

Credit: YELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

