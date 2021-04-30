Woman stabbed, man shot during altercation on UAPB campus

Both individuals were transported to a nearby hospital. As of Friday morning, both are stable, but in serious condition.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, one woman was stabbed and one man was shot on campus during an altercation Thursday evening.

The man is a student at the university.

A release from the university says the altercation took place in the parking lot of the campus dining facility.