Woman shot in Ozark home, suspects arrested

The woman was airlifted to Little Rock in stable condition and two suspects have been arrested.

OZARK, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly shot in Ozark.

According to Malcolm McKenny, the owner of three rental houses, a woman was shot in one of his properties and his own home was also ransacked.

McKenny says he came home around 4:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 6) to find his house completely trashed and pilfered through. He says he noticed his wife’s gun was missing, so he went to the back of his pasture where his rental house is to check on the woman who lives there.

McKenny says the front and back doors were locked and he kept banging on the doors but no one answered.

According to McKenny, the renter finally ran out of the front door screaming, “I’ve been shot.”

McKenny says she was bleeding, so he and his wife helped her by putting pressure on the wound until the police arrived.

The two suspects locked themselves inside the home where they shot the woman, according to McKenny.

He says authorities arrived at the scene and surrounded the home until the pair came out. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department says there was a 30-minute standoff with the suspects before they were arrested.

The woman was airlifted to Little Rock in stable condition.

McKenny says the suspects allegedly used his wife’s gun to shoot her, but police have not confirmed this information at this time.

The victim and the suspect's identities have not been released at this time.