1 dead after shooting in downtown Tulsa

Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed after gunfire broke out over the weekend as several young adults hung out near a landmark in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman was killed after gunfire broke out as several young adults hung out a landmark in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, where there's an acoustic anomaly, police said.

Tulsa police said officers responded to the area where the concrete circle known as the Center of the Universe is located just before 3 a.m. on Sunday after getting a call that shots had been heard and people were “running everywhere.”

Police said they believe that an altercation took place between two groups and as one of those groups took off in a vehicle, the other group fired several rounds at them, hitting the 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger.

The 18-year-old was rushed in that vehicle to the hospital, where she died later in the morning, police said.

Several rounds also struck a nearby building, police said.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s website said that what is known as the Center of the Universe consists of a concrete circle where noise is echoed loudly, but only close by.

