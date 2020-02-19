21-year-old woman faces attempted murder charge following shooting at Walmart

Alyssa Borquez was taken into custody shortly after the incident at the store off West 120th Avenue and Vrain Street in Broomfield.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman faces several charges in relation to a shooting at Walmart that caused the store to be shut down Tuesday, according to an update from the Broomfield Police Department (BPD).

Alyssa Borquez was booked into Broomfield Detention Center on charges that include attempted first-degree murder.

Law enforcement said they first received calls about the shooting inside the store at West 120th Avenue and Vrain Street at 1:50 p.m.

No one was injured, and BPD said they believe the incident was the result of a dispute between two people who knew each other.

Borquez was taken into custody shortly after, BPD said. Another jurisdiction took a second person, an adult male, into custody several hours after the shooting.

BPD said it is not identifying the man because of its ongoing investigation and since it's not clear what, if any, charges he may face.

Borquez is being held on a $100,000 bond and, in addition to attempted first-degree murder, faces:

Felony menacing

Reckless endangerment

Child abuse

BPD said the child abuse charge is due to one of the involved parties having a young child in the area at the time of the shooting. The child is not Borquez's, BPD said.

"We understand this event has shaken our community," a Facebook post from Broomfield PD says. "Please know we are working tirelessly to get answers and will provide updates as they become available."