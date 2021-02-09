x
Woman in altercation arrested with weapon on Little Rock Central High School campus

Little Rock police arrested and charged a woman involved in an altercation with a weapon on the Little Rock Central High School campus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, just after 9 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 2, Little Rock Central High School security along with LRPD School Resource Officers intervened to stop an altercation. 

Officers were able detain a woman involved in the altercation and secure a weapon.

Police later identified the woman as 36-year-old Precious Lyons, of Little Rock, and were able to take the individual into custody and charged her with carrying a weapon on school property and served with multiple warrants. 

