Woman accused of taking a picture of coworker in JB Hunt Corporate office bathroom

LOWELL, Ark. — An affidavit states that an employee at the J.B. Hunt Corporate office was arrested on a charge of video voyeurism after allegedly taking a picture of a coworker in an office bathroom last year.

Natalie Pershall, 45, was arrested on May 22, 2023, after an investigation by the Lowell Police Department (LPD).

According to court documents, the incident took place on July 31, 2022. The victim states that she was using the women's bathroom at work when she noticed someone reach around the stall divider all the way to the back wall. The woman believed the person in the next stall, whom she identified as Pershall, took a picture.

After the incident, both the woman and Pershall reported the incident to other coworkers. The woman asked her manager to walk her back to her desk afterward because she “was not comfortable returning to her desk alone.” She reported the incident to the police as well.

During the investigation, Police say Pershall said she was in the bathroom due to a panic attack and dropped her phone, which caused the victim to think she was being photographed. Officers tried to recreate both scenarios, but Pershall's could not be replicated due to the positioning of the stall and the divider.

Police found evidence that Pershall had wiped data from her phone and computer in the days after the incident, including internet searches on how to “nuke a hard drive.”

This prompted authorities to issue a search warrant to access Pershall's iCloud information through Apple.

Police were able to recover a picture taken on Pershall's phone that showed “an unidentified subject with their pants down sitting on a toilet while they were photographed.”

Pershall was arrested and is awaiting her hearing set for Sept. 20, 2023.

