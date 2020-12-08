x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Winslow man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor for sex

Jay Edward Thompson, 43 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by five years of supervised release.
Credit: Washington County Detention Center
Jay Thompson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Winslow man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday (Aug. 12) for attempted enticement of a minor for sex.

Jay Edward Thompson, 43 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Attempted Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activity. 

According to court records, in September 2019, the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Arkansas State Police, and local law enforcement, set up an operation to target online predators in Northwest Arkansas. As part of the operation, undercover law enforcement investigators placed multiple advertisements on various online websites and mobile applications.

On Sept. 25, 2019, an undercover investigator (UC), posing as a 13-year-old minor female, was contacted by Thompson after he responded to one of the advertisements using his email address. The following day, Thompson arranged to meet with the UC and was taken into custody.

Thompson was indicted in Nov. 2019 and was found guilty by a federal jury in Fayetteville on March 3, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Benton County Sheriff’s Department. 

RELATED: Man arrested for sexual assault at Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith

RELATED: Man tries to rob Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensary, detained by one of the owners