White County sheriff investigating homicide involving 6-year-old girl

White County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide of a 6-year-old girl. Sheriff Miller said the suspect has died after a suspected overdose.

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — White County sheriff deputies along with Bald Knob police officers responded to W. Cleveland Street on Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. in Bald Knob after a report of an unresponsive 6-year-old girl.

When authorities arrived, they found evidence that the girl had been killed by her father Willie Pedigo.

Deputies were able to locate Pedigo by pinging his phone to a remote area in Bald Knob where he was found in his car, and "appeared to have overdosed in an attempted suicide," according to White County Sheriff's Office.

Pedigo was announced dead at the hospital.