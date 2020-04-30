Webbers Falls police chief arrested for assaulting another officer

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested the chief of the Webbers Falls Police Department following an altercation with another officer.

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested the chief of the Webbers Falls Police Department following an altercation with an officer in the department.

Matthew Crittenden was arrested on Wednesday (April 29) and is facing one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked to the Muskogee County Jail.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday (April 28) and involved the chief assaulting one of the officers in his department, according to the OSBI.

Another officer with the police department, who witnessed the altercation, contacted the OSBI and requested an investigation.

Based on that investigation, Crittenden was arrested.