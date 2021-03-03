x
Crime

Watson Chapel shooting suspect charged as adult, bond set at $1 million

The 15-year old juvenile shooter was arrested shortly after the shooting occurred on Monday, March 1.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from Tuesday, March 2.

The suspect in the Watson Chapel Jr. High shooting has been charged as an adult with 1st degree battery with a $1 million bond.

On Monday, March 1, Pine Bluff police responded to the Watson Chapel Jr. High to the report of a shooting. 

Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old male near the office, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The 15-year old juvenile shooter was found behind a house near the school by the Arkansas Department of Corrections dog squad, according to police. 

The next court date is set April 12, 2021. 

