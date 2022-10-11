Missouri couple indicted in kidnapping, murder of pregnant Arkansas woman

Amber Waterman was indicted for kidnapping resulting in the death of Ashley Bush. Jamie Waterman was indicted on charges of being an accessory to the crime.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman on Oct. 31.

Amber Waterman and her husband, Jamie Waterman, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The indictment replaces separate criminal complaints that charged the Watermans with the same crimes on Nov. 3, 2022.

The two will remain in federal custody.

Amber Waterman is charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment alleges that, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2022, she kidnapped Ashley Bush in order to claim her unborn child as her own.

According to court records, Amber allegedly took Bush from Maysville, Arkansas, to Pineville, Missouri.

Jamie Waterman is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment alleges that he assisted Amber in order to "hinder and prevent her apprehension, trial, and punishment," knowing she had kidnapped and killed Bush.

The two remain innocent until proven guilty by a federal grand jury.

On Nov. 10, Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith announced he is charging Amber Waterman with two counts of capital murder and one count of kidnapping in the abduction and murder of Bush and her baby.

