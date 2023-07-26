Washington County Sheriff's Office arrests man on gun, drug, gang related charges

Now authorities are asking any parents who believe their child was recruited by Ramirez or his associates to please contact the sheriff's office.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has arrested Rogelio Ramirez on a warrant that alleges he solicited at least one minor to join a "gang, organization, or enterprise."

WCSO says that while investigating Ramirez for allegedly recruiting minors to engage in criminal activity, they also charged him with owning drugs at the same time as firearms.

Now authorities are asking any parents who believe their child was recruited by Ramirez or his associates to please contact the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 444-5712.

