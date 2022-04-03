MORROW, Ark. — Washington County law enforcement responded to a disturbance in Morrow.
Residents in the area said law enforcement was staged near the Morrow Country Store but the exact location of the incident is unknown at this time.
Kelly Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's office says sheriff's deputies were in negotiations with a wanted and barricaded subject.
5NEWS at the scene say the suspect was taken into custody without incident and there are no further details at this time.
Correction: The original headline for this article said the barricaded suspect was inside the Morrow convenience store, which is not confirmed at this time.
