Authorities took the wanted suspect in without incident after negotiations with law enforcement and barricading themself inside a Morrow business.

MORROW, Ark. — Washington County law enforcement responded to a disturbance in Morrow.

Residents in the area said law enforcement was staged near the Morrow Country Store but the exact location of the incident is unknown at this time.

Kelly Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's office says sheriff's deputies were in negotiations with a wanted and barricaded subject.

5NEWS at the scene say the suspect was taken into custody without incident and there are no further details at this time.

Correction: The original headline for this article said the barricaded suspect was inside the Morrow convenience store, which is not confirmed at this time.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.