FBI offers $25K reward for man they say torched a police car during a protest

MIAMI — He's accused of setting a Miami police car on fire during a protest and now the FBI wants to know who he is.

And, there's a $25,000 reward involved.

The police car was sitting under I-95 in the downtown area when it was set on fire, according to the FBI. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

“The FBI holds sacred the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms. Unfortunately, we are seeing individuals who are taking advantage of these peaceful assemblies to pursue violence and in doing so are threatening the rights and safety of all citizens,” said George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami.

The FBI and ATF joined the Miami Police Department for the investigation.

“The assistance and level of cooperation from our partners at the FBI and ATF have been outstanding. Although we support the right to free speech and the right to assemble, we will not tolerate flagrant violations of the law. If someone decides that they want to destroy property and or harm our residents, they will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or go to fbi.gov/violence.

