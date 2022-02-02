Fayetteville kidnapping suspect arrested

39-year-old Allen Vanover has been arrested for an alleged kidnapping in a Fayetteville Walmart parking lot.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A suspect has been arrested after a woman was allegedly kidnapped in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fayetteville over the weekend.

According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, 39-year-old Allen Vanover was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 1, and is facing several charges connected to the incident on Jan. 30.

The report states that the victim was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart on MLK Blvd. when a man, later identified as Vanover, followed her, approached her driver's side door, and kept her from closing it. The victim told police that the man was holding a handgun and asked for a ride, which she declined.

Vanover then told the victim, "Don't you see I have a gun? Scoot over and I'll drive," according to the report. The victim complied and moved to the passenger seat and the man then drove around Fayetteville for a short period of time.

He allegedly told the victim that he couldn't drive his truck because the cops were looking for him and would recognize it. Vanover then asked the woman for money and when she told him she didn't have any he stopped the vehicle at a restaurant on MLK Blvd., got out and walked away.

The victim immediately drove away and called the police.

After an investigation, a public Facebook post from Fayetteville police led a federal probation officer to contact police saying she believed her client, Vanover, was the suspect.

Vanover was arrested at his home and denied pulling a gun on the victim and claimed she knew him, which she made clear to investigators was not true.

He was arrested for kidnapping, possession of firearms by a certain persons prohibited and attempted aggravated robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.

