Waldron pharmacist arrested on drug charges

WALDRON, Ark. — A Waldron pharmacist has been arrested on multiple drug charges

According to Waldron Police, William Doles, 35, was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 10) on three warrants and faces six felony drug charges.

Police say the arrest stems from incidents that occurred while Doles was employed as a pharmacist at Health-Wise Pharmacy in Waldron.

An investigation of Doles was initiated by the WPD, along with the Arkansas 15th Drug Task Force (DTF) in August of 2020, after the department received an anonymous tip that he was distributing controlled substances, without prescriptions, while at the pharmacy.

The charges include two counts of Delivery of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance/not Methamphetamine, three counts of Controlled Substance/Fraudulent Practices, and one count of Delivery of a Schedule III Controlled Substance.