Vandals deface Little Rock police station, officer memorial, court buildings

On Wednesday night, Sept. 3, several Little Rock buildings and monuments were vandalized.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — According to the Little Rock and North Little Rock Police Departments, on Wednesday night, Sept. 3, several Little Rock court buildings and monuments were vandalized, including a Fallen Officer Memorial and four NLRPD patrol vehicles.

At approximately 3:04 a.m., officers were called to the location near the Little Rock Police Headquarters. Officers arrived on scene and observed the words "Defund the Police" spray painted on the police memorial. Those words, along with "Breonna Taylor" were also painted on the side walk in front of the building.

While searching the area, officers discovered the court buildings had been painted as well as two Little Rock police vehicles. The words "Charge Killer Cops" was also painted on the side of the prisoner transport van,

At 3:20 a.m.North Little Rock police officers patrolling the Rose City Area noticed a fire behind the Rose City SubStation at 4609 E. Broadway.

As they approached the fire to investigate, they found one NLRPD Patrol Ford Explorer in flames. The officers also noticed that the tires to several other patrol vehicles had been slashed and were flat.

In total, four patrol vehicles were damaged with one being a total loss.

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police released a statement regarding the incident:

"Last night criminals decided to deface a memorial to officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the citizens of LR and to the very same freedoms that allow protesters the right to free speech. This despicable act is disrespectful to their families and their memory."

Vandals deface Little Rock police station, officer memorial, courthouse 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

As of 9:20 a.m., cleaning crews are at the scene of the vandalism.

A group of people is working to remove graffiti on the Fallen Officers Memorial outside @LRpolice headquarters. #arnews @THV11 pic.twitter.com/X1b0j3d1Ad — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) September 3, 2020

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey addresses the overnight incident in a press conference:

In the 9:30 a.m. press conference, LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said this will be investigated as a hate crime under city’s new enhanced hate crime ordinance. He said his members of police department are heartbroken by the graffiti on the Fallen Officers Memorial.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey starts press conference by thanking the people who came out to clean up the graffiti. #arnews @THV11 pic.twitter.com/jG5ZtEDFok — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) September 3, 2020

"As a 32-year law enforcement professional, I’ve never seen anything lime this in my life,” Chief Humphrey said. "There is zero tolerance for vandalism of any memorial."

Detectives are asking that if anyone has any information that could help with this investigation to please call our tip line at 501-680-8439 or 501-758-1234.

The NLRPD is also ensuring extra security measures are in place for all city property in an effort to minimize and deter any future damage to taxpayer-funded property.