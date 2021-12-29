Van Buren woman sentenced in death of child

Millard's trial was initially scheduled for January 20th, but she took a plea deal Wednesday.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A hearing was held Wednesday, Dec. 29, for a Van Buren mother who was accused in the death of her toddler, Olivia Soto.

Olivia died in 2018 at her Van Buren home, just four days after her 2nd birthday.

Millard's trial was initially scheduled for Jan. 20. 2022, but she took a plea deal Wednesday.

According to court documents, Millard was charged with one count of Permitting Abuse of a Child Involving Death, which is a Class B Felony, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, a Class D Felony.

Millard pleaded guilty to the charge of Permitting Child Abuse Resulting in Death and was sentenced to 20 years suspended imposition of sentence conditioned upon 60 days community service.

Millard also pleaded guilty to the charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and was sentenced to six years supervised probation through Arkansas Community Corrections, and must pay the $35 per month fee.

Olivia's stepfather, Jordan Shreeve, was also arrested for the crime and charged with murder. A jury found him not guilty earlier this year.

It's believed that Soto died of abuse. In 2018, investigators say Shreeve called 911 asking for an ambulance but left home before first responders arrived. Police found blood on the couch, down the hallway, and on a dresser in the bedroom. According to reports from investigators, the child had bruising on the left side of her face.