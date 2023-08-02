Police: Van Buren shooting suspect arrested 'immediately' after hospital release

Van Buren police said the suspect, Isai Ramirez, was released from the hospital on Feb. 15, and was immediately arrested for his role in the shooting.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to the Van Buren Police Department, the suspect in a shooting that injured him and three other men has been arrested immediately after his release from the hospital.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8., police responded to a shooting at a home on Henry Street that happened at around 4:10 p.m.

The incident, police confirmed, stemmed from an argument inside the home between four men, aged 22-26. Cpl. Megan Slayton with VBPD said the 22-year-old, identified as Isai Ramirez, pulled out a gun and shot the other three, and one of the men responded by shooting Ramirez.

When police arrived on the scene, the three men were found outside the home with "multiple gunshot wounds" between them, Slayton said. After assisting the men, Ramirez "showed himself at the front door and was given commands to keep his hands up and lay on the ground."

While arresting Ramirez, officers noticed he'd been shot and transported him to the hospital.

All of the men hadn't suffered life-threatening wounds and officials say they're all expected to survive.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, VBPD released a statement confirming that Ramirez was arrested immediately after he was released from the hospital. He's been charged with three counts of first-degree battery with a $100,000 bail.

