Van Buren man gets 30 years in federal prison for taking a minor to Oklahoma for sex

FORT SMITH, Ark — A Van Buren man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to have sex.

According to court records, in September of 2014, 39-year-old Jeffrey Gonzagowski Jr. took a minor across state lines from Mt. Ida, Arkansas to Oklahoma and sexually assaulted the minor.

Gonzagowski was arrested in December of 2020 and pled guilty in March of 2021.