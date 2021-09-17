Van Buren man gets 30 years in federal prison for taking a minor to Oklahoma for sex

FORT SMITH, Ark — A Van Buren man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to have sex.
According to court records, in September of 2014, 39-year-old Jeffrey Gonzagowski Jr. took a minor across state lines from Mt. Ida, Arkansas to Oklahoma and sexually assaulted the minor.
Gonzagowski was arrested in December of 2020 and pled guilty in March of 2021.
The case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.