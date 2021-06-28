Van Buren man found not guilty in the death of 2-year-old Olivia Soto

It was an emotional trial where Soto's mother, medical examiners, and Jordan Shreeve's family members took the stand.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The murder trial for Jordan Shreeve, the Van Buren man accused of killing 2-year-old Olivia Soto in 2018, has concluded. Shreeve has been found not guilty of first and second-degree murder.

It was an emotional trial where Soto's mother, medical examiners, and Shreeve's family members took the stand.

Shreeve, Soto's stepfather, was arrested in 2019 after Soto was found dead at her mother's home in Van Buren four days after her second birthday.

Shreeve fled the area following Soto's death and went to Michigan, where investigators believe he stayed for three months. Shreeve was located in Van Buren and arrested for the death of Soto. A detective spotted a moving truck at Shreeve's residence. Further investigation led investigators to a motel in Van Buren where Shreeve was located and arrested.

It's believed that Soto died of abuse. Investigators say Shreeve called 911 asking for an ambulance but left home before first responders arrived. Police found blood on the couch, down the hallway, and on a dresser in the bedroom. According to reports from investigators, the child had bruising on the left side of her face.

According to an autopsy report mentioned by detectives, Olivia died by the actions of a person and not by falling out of her crib like her mother, Eva Millard originally told police. As a result, Millard faces charges of "permitting abuse" and "endangering the welfare of a minor." Her trial is set for Sept.10, 2021.

Jordan Shreeve's mother and brother appeared in court Monday (June 28), with Shreeve's brother Joshua telling jurors he never witnessed Jordan acting aggressive or violent in his life. However, Joshua did testify he would not characterize Jordan as a good dad because of his drug addiction history. Prosecutors noted that the only time Shreeve showed any emotion during the trial was when his brother took the stand and talked about Jordan's drug addiction.

5NEWS spoke with Jose Soto during the trial, Oliva's biological father. He said he was hoping and praying for justice and that he was having trouble keeping his emotions in check through the process.