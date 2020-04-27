Van Buren man arrested for assault with a pair of pliers at a Fort Smith McDonald's

A Van Buren man was arrested after he hit a McDonald's employee with a pair of pliers on Sunday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Van Buren man was arrested Sunday (April 26) after assaulting another person at a Fort Smith McDonald's.

According to a police report, officers arrived at a McDonald's on Kelly Highway due to a disturbance and found several people shouting and yelling in the parking lot.

Police say an argument broke out at the McDonald's when a car full of customers went through the drive-thru, which they told police their car was spit on.

The altercation moved inside the store when the customers parked their car.

Jalen Inthavongsa, of Van Buren, was one of the customers who went inside the store. Police observed Inthavongsa on security footage throwing a yellow caution wet floor sign at a person. Inthavongsa was also seen hitting a person with a pair of pliers when police arrived.

A manager at the McDonald's on Kelly Highway also told police that Inthavongsa threatened to kill her.

Inthavongsa was charged with Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree and Theft of Property.

He was released on bond.

The police report states that several people have been listed as suspects with the state being a victim due to disorderly conduct.