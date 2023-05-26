Man accused of attempting to kill Fayetteville officer arrested by US Marshals

According to officials, Ford hit a police officer with the front of his vehicle and fled.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man wanted for attempted capital murder in Fayetteville was arrested in Alabama on Friday, May 26, according to a U.S. Marshals press release.

Officials say Marcus Daron Ford was arrested at around 2 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.

U.S. Marshals say the warrant was issued for Ford on May 12, 2023, two days after the Fayetteville Police Department say he hit a police officer with the front of his vehicle while fleeing.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with FPD, officers responded to 7hills Homeless Center at around 12 p.m. on May 10 regarding "suspicious activity consistent with prior criminal activity involving theft, fraud, and forgery."

Murphy says they were given a description of the suspect's vehicle and 18 minutes later they found it and tried to stop it, but the suspect took off.

Officers later found the vehicle parked near E. Prospect Street and Highland Avenue with Ford inside, Murphy said. When one of the FPD officers approached the vehicle, "the vehicle accelerated striking the officer with the front of the vehicle," according to the release.

Officials say the officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital and then released.

FPD reached out to the U.S. Marshals for assistance in arresting Ford believing he "fled the state."

Ford is facing an attempted capital murder charge.

