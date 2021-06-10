University of Arkansas basketball player arrested for 'disorderly conduct' on Dickson Street

Kamani Johnson, 21, was booked into jail on a disorderly conduct charge.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas basketball player was arrested after a disturbance on Dickson Street Wednesday (June 9) night.

According to a University of Arkansas spokesperson, Kamani Johnson, 21, was booked into jail on a disorderly conduct charge. He has since been released from jail.

The spokesperson confirmed that police responded to Dickson Street because of a fight blocking the roadway.

It's reported that Johnson was agitating a crowd that surrounded the fight.