University of Arkansas basketball player arrested for 'disorderly conduct' on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas basketball player was arrested after a disturbance on Dickson Street Wednesday (June 9) night.
According to a University of Arkansas spokesperson, Kamani Johnson, 21, was booked into jail on a disorderly conduct charge. He has since been released from jail.
The spokesperson confirmed that police responded to Dickson Street because of a fight blocking the roadway.
It's reported that Johnson was agitating a crowd that surrounded the fight.
