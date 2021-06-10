x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

University of Arkansas basketball player arrested for 'disorderly conduct' on Dickson Street

Kamani Johnson, 21, was booked into jail on a disorderly conduct charge.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas basketball player was arrested after a disturbance on Dickson Street Wednesday (June 9) night. 

According to a University of Arkansas spokesperson, Kamani Johnson, 21, was booked into jail on a disorderly conduct charge. He has since been released from jail. 

The spokesperson confirmed that police responded to Dickson Street because of a fight blocking the roadway. 

It's reported that Johnson was agitating a crowd that surrounded the fight. 

5NEWS will continue to gather more information and bring you updates to this developing story. 

RELATED: Arkansas baseball player arrested for public intoxication after alleged fight at hotdog stand

RELATED: Yes, fans banned from arenas can face criminal charges if they return