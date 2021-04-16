Police investigating attempted robbery, assault that occurred on the UA campus

Police say a man tried to take a woman's phone, pushed her to the ground and attempted to remove her clothing before running away.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Campus police are investigating an attempted robbery and assault that happened early Friday (April 16) morning.

According to an alert sent out by the University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD), at 3:00 a.m., a person not affiliated with the campus reported an attempted robbery and assault occurred on Razorback Road north of Maple Street.

The victim told officers a white male approached her on foot and asked to borrow her phone. She refused, and the suspect pushed her to the ground and made an attempt to remove her clothing before running away southbound on Razorback Road.

UAPD is asking those on the University of Arkansas campus to remain alert and practice personal safety precautions and be cautious if you are approached by someone you do not know. Officers will provide escorts by request.