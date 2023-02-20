Tyson receives $63.4 million from ghost cattle fraud cases

ARKANSAS, USA — A disgraced Washington State cattle rancher has been able to put a dent in the amount he owes Tyson Foods Inc.
As of Jan. 24, the Springdale protein producer has received $63.39 million in payments from Cody Easterday’s companies’ bankruptcy cases, according to a filing in federal court. Easterday now owes Tyson Foods only $177.1 million.
If you recall, the rancher pleaded guilty in March 2021 to defrauding Tyson Foods of $233 million and Segale Properties LLC of Tukwila, Washington, of $11 million.
