Tyson Foods CFO pleads not guilty to charges stemming from his arrest in a stranger's bed

John Tyson pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the November arrest when he was found asleep, allegedly smelling like alcohol, in a stranger’s bed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale-based Tyson Foods' Chief Financial Officer (CFO), John Tyson, has pleaded not guilty after he was arrested for sleeping in someone else's home.

John Tyson's attorney appeared in Fayetteville District Court on his client's behalf Thursday, Dec. 1, and entered a not-guilty plea.

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Tyson was found asleep in the home of a young woman who did not know him on Nov. 6.

The report states that the woman called the police after returning home and finding Tyson, uninvited, asleep in her bed. The woman told investigators that she believed the front door was left unlocked and that was how he got in. Those in the home say they did not know who Tyson was.

According to the report, officers found Tyson asleep in the bedroom and his clothes were on the floor. Officers found his ID and attempted to wake up him.

Tyson allegedly would sit up but would not verbally respond to officers. The report states that after he briefly sat up, he laid back down and tried to go back to sleep.

Officers said they could smell alcohol on Tyson and his movements were "sluggish and uncoordinated."

Tyson was arrested for criminal trespass and public intoxication and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. He was released on a $415 bond.

He faces a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.

Tyson Foods released a statement to 5NEWS in November saying, "We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment."

No further details have been released at this time.

