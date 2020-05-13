Two women allegedly attacked in Fort Smith bank parking lot after fender-bender

The family accidentally rear-ended the vehicle in front of them, that's when the man got out and allegedly attacked

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two women are recovering from injuries after they claim they were attacked in a bank parking lot in Fort Smith.

The victims, Courtney Purvis and Paige Goodleaf say the assault happened right in front of their 19-month-old son.

"I thought I was going to die," Purvis said.

The family of three was involved in a minor car accident in the Simmons Bank parking lot in Fort Smith. Purvis says they accidentally rear-ended the vehicle ahead of them, and that's when they say the man in the vehicle got out of his car.

Purvis says they thought he was getting out to exchange insurance information, but they were wrong.

"I figured he was just going to get some information, maybe he didn't want to call the cops, we could exchange information and just go about our day. Nope, that's not the way it happened at all," she said.

Purvis says the man then attacked her.

"He punches me through the driver's side window, he broke my sunglasses off my face. When he hit me that time he knocked me out completely, and he proceeded to hit me three or four more times while I was knocked out," she said.

Purvis says the man then went for her partner, Goodleaf. They say this all happened while they were trying to protect their son in the back seat.

"I'm constantly worried about 'what if he had a gun', you know, my child was in the backseat, he's helpless, he's 19 months old," Purvis said.

The attack left Purvis with a concussion, a black eye and other injuries.

"I'm having issues with my jaw from where he hit me, she's having problems in her chest from where he hit her, having trouble breathing," she said. "My anxiety has been through the roof, I've needed to increase the times I've seen my psychiatrist."

Fort Smith Police are investigating the incident right now, but it's up to the Sebastian County Prosecutor to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

"He should be sitting behind bars, he beat up two women and endangered the welfare of a minor," Purvis said.

Purvis says she wants the man behind bars.

"All of this happened in a minute or less, for someone to just snap like that...you need to see a doctor, you need some professional help," she said.

5NEWS reached out to the man who Purvis claims attacked them, but he did not comment on the situation.