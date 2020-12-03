Two suspects arrested for death of Hot Springs police officer

Kayvon Ward and Coriama Hernandez has been charged in the death of Officer Scrimshire. There was a 2-year-old child in the car.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot by Kayvon Ward during a traffic stop on Kentwood Street around 6:30 p.m. on March 10.

Scrimshire died later due to his injuries.

Ward has been charged for capital murder and Coriama Hernandez has been charged with an accomplice to murder. The state is seeking the death penalty for both suspects.

Hot Springs police say there was a 2-year-old child in the car not in a car seat.

Ward was being pulled over for not stopping at a stop sign.