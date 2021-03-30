x
North Little Rock police investigating shooting death of 13-year-old girl

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that have taken place on Monday evening.
Officers first responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on Healy Street, where, according to Sgt. Carmen Helton with NLRPD, a 13-year-old girl has died. No other information has been released regarding the incident.

The second shooting took place on at an apartment complex on McCain Blvd., police responded less than an hour after the first shooting and have not released any further details.

It has not been confirmed that the two shootings are related.

No other injury or victim information has been released by police.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.