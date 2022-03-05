Police: Two men connected to weekend shootings in Fort Smith in custody

One suspect turned himself in to police, and another was arrested outside the state.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department reports that two men connected to two related shootings at Martin Luther King Park and South 28th Street are in custody.

On Sunday, May 1, Fort Smith officers were called to a hospital for a shooting victim with an injury to his abdomen that drove him to the facility.

Witnesses to the shooting identified the suspect as Cecil Gardner V and said he fled the scene in a white car.

On Tuesday, May 3, Fort Smith Police say Gardner turned himself in at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

Police responded to a second shooting on Sunday in the 5000 block of South 28th St. just before 6 p.m. No injuries were reported from the incident, and Christopher Lamar Palmer was identified as a suspect.

Palmer was later arrested by law enforcement in Illinois.

Police say the shootings were related but did not elaborate further on their connection.

