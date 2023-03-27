Two dead, seven injured in Little Rock shooting

Two people were killed, and five more were injured in a pair of shootings in Little Rock on Sunday night, officials say.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of Sunday, March 26, Little Rock Emergency Communications received a call about a shooting near Asher Avenue and University.

Officers discovered two people at the scene had been shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, near Asher and Adams Street, multiple people were shot, resulting in two homicides.

It is currently unknown whether these incidents are related or not at this time.

Officials confirmed that a total of 7 people were shot.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/cTNLKfBHcS — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) March 27, 2023