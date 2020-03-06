Two dead, one critically injured after shooting in Russellville

Officers observed two deceased males, with apparent gunshot wounds. An additional female victim was taken to the local hospital and in critical condition.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — According to the Russellville Police Department, on Wednesday morning, June 3, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Main Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival shortly after 3 a.m., officers observed two deceased males, with apparent gunshot wounds.

An additional female victim was transported by Pope County EMS to the local hospital. She is in critical condition.

The incident in under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Russellville Police Department.

