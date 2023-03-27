Two dead, multiple injured in Little Rock shootings

Two people were killed, and five more were injured in a pair of shootings in Little Rock on Sunday night, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a multiple shootings over the weekend, which left 2 people dead and multiple others injured as a result.

On Sunday evening, authorities received an initial call about a shooting near Asher Avenue and University.

Once at the scene, officers discovered two people had been shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, near Asher and Adams Street, multiple people were shot, leaving 2 people dead as a result.

Police have identified the two victims as 20-year-old Malachi Carey and 20-year-old Jailene Washington.

Authorities have have said that a total of 9 people were shot between the two incidents, with 7 occurring at the second scene of Asher and Adams Street.

Little Rock police held a press conference on Monday, where they discussed the violent weekend and shared that they are actively investigating the incident.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/cTNLKfBHcS — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) March 27, 2023