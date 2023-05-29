Police have arrested two suspects in connection to the disappearance of 20-year-old Amir Isaiah Ellis, who still remains missing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Saturday, May 27, officials arrested two suspects in Fort Smith for the disappearance of a missing 20-year-old from Hot Springs.

According to Officer Omar Cervantes with the Hot Springs Police Department, 18-year-old Nathaniel A. Speed and 18-year-old Alexia T. Chambers were both charged with kidnapping and are being held on a $1 million dollar bond.

Amir Isaiah Ellis was last seen at 101 Rocky Reef Circle during the early morning hours on May 17, 2023. Officials stated that Ellis is still missing.

He is described as a Black male with brown eyes and a height of 5'6".

Additional details are currently unavailable due to a gag order already in place.

Anyone with information should contact the Hot Springs Police Department at (501) 321-6704 or Detective Branstetter at bbranstetter@cityhs.net.