Two arrested in connection with Springdale shooting death

A man and a teen were arrested in connection to a Springdale shooting death, the victim has now been identified.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man in his 20's is dead after being shot in the head at a Springdale gas station Friday (April 17), according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

The man has been identified as 18-year-old Kevin Eduardo Aleman.

At approximately 4:51 p.m., Springdale officers responded to the area of 3818 Elm Springs Road, a Valero Gas Station, for a gunshots call. When they arrived, they found several individuals behind the gas station.

Aleman had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, where he later died, according to Lt. Taylor.

The other individuals at the scene were detained and taken to the Springdale Police Department for questioning.

Lt. Taylor said other individuals left the scene before officers arrived, but were later located a short distance away and are also being detained and questioned.

The body of the deceased will be sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

According to the press release, the two individuals went to the location with intentions to rob Aleman during a drug transaction. The individuals had brought a shotgun and a pistol with them. A fight broke out when the robbery was attempted and that's when Aleman got shot in the head.