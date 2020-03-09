Two arrested in connection to Fort Smith cold case

Two fugitives have been arrested in Fresno, California connection to a Fort Smith murder case dating back to 2004.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two men have been arrested in Fresno, California in connection to a Fort Smith murder case dating back to 2004.

The FBI informed Fort Smith Police Department that Brothers Kenny and Keimty Xayakesone were arrested Tuesday (Sept. 1) in connection to the cold case.

They both had active warrants for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Adelio Romero and had been on the run for 16 years.