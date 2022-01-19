Stolen guns, over $500k of narcotics removed from Springdale home, children present during arrest

A Springdale couple has been arrested after several stolen guns and narcotics were found in their home. Three children were present at the time of their arrest.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two people have been arrested for trafficking numerous drugs out of the Springdale area.

According to the Springdale Police Department, in January of 2022, detectives discovered a meth trafficker was operating in the Springdale area. For the following weeks, detectives conducted controlled purchases of the drug.

Detectives were able to identify the sources of the supply as Cristal Palomino, 32, and Marcelino Villegas, 44.

On Jan. 17, detectives served a search warrant at the couple's home in Springdale, where they found large amounts of meth, cocaine, heroin and counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills. Detectives also found several firearms that were reported stolen.

Three children were home at the time the search warrant was given. According to police records, the children had access to a large amount of meth found in the bottom drawer of the freezer. The kids were taken into DHS custody.

Palomino and Villegas were arrested for multiple charges, including trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine, possession of controlled substance with purpose to deliver - heroin, possession of controlled substance with purpose to deliver -oxycodone/fentanyl.

Both also face charges of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Detectives also seized around $26,500 (street value) of heroin, $350,000 (street value) of meth, $85,000 (street value) of cocaine and $105,000.00 (street value) of oxycodone/fentanyl pills.

They were both released from the Washington County Jail on Jan. 18.

