Tulsa man arrested for stealing $70K bracelet from Underwoods Jewelers in Fayetteville

TULSA, Okla — An arrest has been made in the theft of a $70,000 bracelet from a local jewelry store.
According to Fayetteville Police, Jason Gilmore was arrested in Tulsa Wednesday (Dec. 9).
Gilmore faces the following charges:
- Robbery by Force/Fear 1st Degree
- Four counts of Grand Larceny
- Pattern of Criminal History
- Bringing Stolen Property in State
- Possession of a Firearm
- Cultivation of Marijuana
- Tax Stamp
- Two counts of Stolen Property
- Stolen Property under $1,000
- Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
- Fugitive from Justice
According to police, just after 12 p.m. Friday (Dec. 4) a man walked into Underwoods Fine Jewelers on Dickson Street and stole a bracelet estimated to be worth $70,000.
According to Sgt. Tony Murphy, the man came in and posed as a customer interested in the piece of jewelry, then grabbed it and ran. He did not appear to have any weapons or use any kind of force.
No one was injured during the robbery.