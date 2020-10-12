Tulsa man arrested for stealing $70K bracelet from Underwoods Jewelers in Fayetteville

On Friday (Dec. 4) the man walked into Underwoods Fine Jewelers on Dickson Street and stole a bracelet estimated to be worth $70,000.

TULSA, Okla — An arrest has been made in the theft of a $70,000 bracelet from a local jewelry store.

According to Fayetteville Police, Jason Gilmore was arrested in Tulsa Wednesday (Dec. 9).

Gilmore faces the following charges:

Robbery by Force/Fear 1st Degree

Four counts of Grand Larceny

Pattern of Criminal History

Bringing Stolen Property in State

Possession of a Firearm

Cultivation of Marijuana

Tax Stamp

Two counts of Stolen Property

Stolen Property under $1,000

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Fugitive from Justice

According to police, just after 12 p.m. Friday (Dec. 4) a man walked into Underwoods Fine Jewelers on Dickson Street and stole a bracelet estimated to be worth $70,000.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy, the man came in and posed as a customer interested in the piece of jewelry, then grabbed it and ran. He did not appear to have any weapons or use any kind of force.