Morgan Nick docuseries premiering on Hulu this month, with Ridley Scott as producer

ALMA, Arkansas — The Arkansas-based director behind the Still Missing Morgan documentary that aired on Channel 5 in 2021 is bringing the story with the same name to Hulu as a docuseries produced by Ridley Scott.

According to Deadline, Ridley Scott with his Scott Free Productions is producing the four-part series with the same title. Scott is known for Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982), Gladiator (2000) and many more.

The case of six-year-old Morgan Nick vanishing from an Alma little league game in 1995 sparked nationwide interest in the 90s. Morgan was playing just yards away from her mother Colleen in the stands. Within minutes, she disappeared.

Nearly 30 years later, police are still searching for answers and following leads.

Arkansas native Devon Parks, the director of the documentary who is also a director for the Hulu series, followed Arkansas and federal officers for several months as they investigated the case.

The documentary turned docuseries has an unprecedented look inside the open case, revealing new details from law enforcement and the Nick family that had never been shared with the public.

"Viewers aren't watching something that's happened already, they're part of history in the making," Parks told 5NEWS in 2021. "They are along for the ride with the family of a missing child, the investigators searching for her, and the information as it's pieced together like a puzzle."

The four-part documentary airs on Hulu on Feb. 16, 2023.

