Local filmmaker talks about the difficult reenactments for 'Still Missing Morgan' documentary

"We found the same vehicles that Colleen drove at the time and when you step on the set you would feel that you were in that time period that environment."

ALMA, Ark. — This Saturday (April 10) night, one of the most important programs 5NEWS has ever aired will be shown at 6:30 p.m.

"Still Missing Morgan" is a 90-minute documentary that focuses on the disappearance of Morgan Nick, who was abducted from an Alma ballpark in June of 1995.

Local filmmaker Devon Parks spent more than two years researching and compiling old and new information to accurately tell the story of Morgan. He says it was a daunting task to reenact the crime.

"It was pretty harrowing, to be honest with you, all the re-enactments that you see in the documentary were pretty specific," he said. "We had select groups of photos that were available to us so we could structure those in the proper way."

Parks says he knew when it came time to recreate the actual kidnapping, it was going to be very difficult for the family.

"They wanted to see that and for Morgan’s mother, in particular, it was hard," he said. "We found the same vehicles that Colleen drove at the time and when you step on the set you would feel that you were in that time period that environment."

Parks says the reenactments had just one goal.

"The entire goal of it, let's recreate it anyone who was there will remember it vividly and there are details that we’ve put throughout this that aren’t specifically known to the public but are there for anyone who’s watching who may have been there and may have information, they will know those and recognize those and that’s the overall, is let's put people back in that position where they were 25 years ago," he said.