Murder trial postponed for man accused of killing his wife outside Fayetteville home

Marcus Joiner is accused of stabbing his wife to death outside of their Fayetteville home.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The trial has been postponed for a man accused of stabbing his wife to death outside of their home in Fayetteville last April.

A capital murder warrant was issued for 40-year-old Marcus Joiner after police say he stabbed and killed his 39-year-old wife, Amy Phelps, on the evening of April 16.

On April 18, investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department released their preliminary report identifying Joiner as the suspect in his wife's killing.

According to the report, Amy called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. saying her husband was intoxicated and was "being aggressive." Amy was described as being calm on the phone with the dispatcher before she suddenly began screaming for help and then suddenly stopped responding over the phone.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Amy's body in the road outside of her and Joiner's home.

Police said Marcus was "refusing officer's demands" and entered his home when they arrived on the scene. Joiner was later arrested for stabbing Amy multiple times and causing her death.

Court documents show that the capital murder warrant for Marcus was issued on May 17, 2023. He plead not guilty on May 22 and his next court date is scheduled for October 24.

The trial was scheduled for July 11, however, both defense and prosecution requested the delay while they wait for results from the crime lab, Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett confirmed.

Note: Though Joiner is Dr. Amy Phelp's married name, given the circumstances of the case, family and friends ask that she be remembered as Dr. Amy Phelps, using her maiden name.

