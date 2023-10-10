Man suspected of threatening to 'shoot up' Springdale school pleads not guilty

The man who police say admitted to "always [saying] stupid stuff like that" is requesting a jury trial, according to court documents.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Nickolas Lemley, 25, the man who was arrested by the Springdale Police Department (SPD) near Central Junior High School (CJHS) for allegedly threatening to "Shoot [the] school up" via Snapchat, is pleading not guilty.

Around noon on Sept. 15, the SPD stated that they received a report that Lemley, who works for the construction company renovating CJHS, posted "Sheisty got me wanting to shoot this school up" to his social media. Investigators state that Lemley was referring to the rapper Pooh Sheisty, who they say writes about "shootings, gangs, and violence" in his songs.

An SRO at CJHS said that when Lemley was being interviewed by police, Lemley admitted to making the post, but stated that he had no real intention to cause a mass shooting and that he "always says stupid stuff like that."

Lemley was arrested on one charge of threatening to commit a mass shooting on school property, and according to court documents, he is requesting a jury trial.

