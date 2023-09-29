Lawsuit claims Crain Kia in Bentonville fired employee for complaining about racial discrimination

The lawsuit alleges that a sales manager referred to an African-American employee as "the monkey in the room."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A lawsuit has been filed against Crain Automotive claiming an employee at Crain Kia in Bentonville was fired after he made a complaint after he faced racial discrimination, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The EEOC filed the lawsuit on Thursday, Sept. 28, alleging that on June 6, 2022, during a meeting at the dealership, a sales manager referred to an African-American employee as "the monkey in the room." In response, the lawsuit says the employee filed a complaint to management and human resources.

Crain reportedly responded to the complaint by giving the employee two options: transfer to a different dealership across the street or remain there, but the employee would have to write a statement that he felt safe working there.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Crain told the employee who faced discrimination that "if they could not resolve the matter he would be fired."

According to the EEOC, the employee denied both choices and on June 13, Crain fired him.

"Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits an employer from retaliating against an employee because they oppose any practice made illegal by Title VII," The EEOC said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division. The EEOC says the suit seeks "monetary relief in the form of back pay, compensatory and punitive damages, compensation for lost benefits and an injunction against future discrimination."

5NEWS has reached out to Crain for a statement and hasn't heard back.