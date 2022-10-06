Tontitown man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor vis the Production of Child Pornography

32-year-old Joshua Paul Brown of Tontitown was sentenced to 600 months in federal prison with no possibility for parole for the Production of Child Pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tontitown man was sentenced to 600 months in prison for the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

On Friday, June 10, 32-year-old Joshua Paul Brown appeared before Judge Timothy L. Brooks for the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville. According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Brown was convicted of two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor via Production of Child Pornography and has no possibility of parole.

According to court documents, in July 2021 Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) received a tip regarding the exchange of child sexual abuse material between an individual in Florida and a user located in Tontitown. The investigation led the FBI to Brown.

The execution of a residential search warrant at Brown’s residence allowed a forensic examination of the electronics taken from the residence revealing Brown had produced multiple videos of child sexual abuse material with a minor.

In November 2021, Brown was indicted by a Grand Jury in the Western District and he entered a plea of guilty in February 2022.

The FBI, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Tontitown Police Department investigated the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The program focuses on locating, apprehending and prosecuting individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.