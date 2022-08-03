Three arrested in Conway for possession of over 650 grams of meth

Conway police arrested three people for possession of 650 grams of meth, multiple syringes and pipes and a stolen firearm.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department announced that they have arrested multiple people in connection to a drug operation.

According to reports, authorities arrived at a motel in the city in reference to a narcotics investigation, which is where they located several people that were engaging in the distribution of illegal drugs.

Police said that they arrested 3 people as a result-- Lonnie Barnes, Deanzell Baker, and Jennifer Kerek. All 3 people are facing multiple charges, including drug possession.

Authorities said that they found over 600 grams of meth, 400 grams of THC gummies, 237 grams of marijuana, and 2 grams of a "counterfeit substance." Alongside that, police said they seized 3 meth syringes, 2 meth pipes, over $4,500, and a stolen gun.